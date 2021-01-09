Can't connect right now! retry
PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

(From right) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • PDM reschedules Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies
  • It is expected 11-party alliance will announce long march date in Sahiwal rally
  • PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders will address the Sahiwal rally

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to reschedule its anti-government protest rallies in Sahiwal and Faisalabad this month, The News reported Saturday.

The Sahiwal rally will now be held on January 27 instead of January 18. Initially, the Faisalabad rally was planned for January 27, but a power show is now planned in Sahiwal on that day.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders will address the Sahiwal rally. 

It is expected that PDM will announce the date of its long march against the government in Sahiwal.

Earlier this week, Fazl had said the 11-party alliance will hold demonstrations outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19.

He said the PDM will also arrange an anti-Israel million march in Karachi on January 21.

