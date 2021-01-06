PDM will protest outside ECP, arrange anti-Israel march in Karachi: Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Maula Fazlur Rehman speaks during the Bannu rally, on January 06, 2020. — YouTube

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says the 11-party alliance will hold demonstrations outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19

Says the PDM will also arrange an anti-Israel million march in Karachi on January 21

Says the killing of Hazara coal miners is "a matter of shame for the government"

BANNU: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the Opposition alliance will hold a demonstration outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad, on January 19, adding that it will also start its anti-Israel 'million march' in Karachi on January 21, as part of its rebellion against the PTI-led government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was speaking during PDM's jalsa in Bannu on Wednesday.

Congratulating the people of Bannu for "revolting against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government," Fazl said that anyone who is "sincere to PM Khan is a traitor."

"We will make sure that this puppet government drowns in the sea," Fazl said.

The JUI-F chief said that the government has asked him to "surrender before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)".

"My ancestors have never bowed before anyone," he maintained. "Our struggle is for the sake of democracy and the implementation of law in the country."

Read more: Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Killing of coal miners matter of shame for the govt

He went on to say that the PTI-led government has "destroyed the country," adding that the brutal killing of the Hazara coal miners in Balochistan is a matter of shame for the government.

"We stand with the Hazara Community."

Read more: Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists

"Terrorists are roaming free [in this country]. They can kill anyone they want," Fazl maintained. "In Islamabad, a 22-year-old man was martyred in police firing, while Islamabad has the highest number of dacoity cases these days."

'PTI destroyed the economy'

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Fazl added that Imran Khan is "the man who stole votes from Bannu, fled from there [and never looked back]."

"This incompetent [government] came to power and destroyed the economy. There are no signs of improvement in the coming years either," he claimed, adding that the government has no "grounds to offer one million jobs to people [as per its promise]."

Pointing out the impoverished condition of people, he said that the poor masses have given up [because of inflation] and are "being forced to commit suicides."

Read more: PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today

"The country is drowning and the government is talking about progress," he said. "The [PM] has been brought to power so that Pakistan's progress could be halted."

He added that aside from "destroying the economy," the PTI-led government has also left the tribal areas of the country in disarray.

"Today, no one trusts Pakistan. All of its allies are upset with it," Fazl stated. "Even China has started mistrusting Pakistan."

Speaking about the past, Fazl said that many countries were willing to establish trade relations with Pakistan but "today, the country is not even worth it anymore."

Anti-govt demonstrations

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also talked about PDM's plan to topple the government, adding that the 11-party alliance will stage a demonstration outside of the ECP on January 19 and start an anti-Israel "million march" in Karachi on January 21.

"Pakistan cannot become a colony of any powerful country," Fazl stated. "We want to be an independent and sovereign state."

Fazl also accused the government of trying to abolish provincial autonomy in the country.

Related: PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued