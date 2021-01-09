Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Sara Ali Khan gushes over ‘beloved’ grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her connection with her beloved grandmother Sharmila Tagore during a candid conversation.

The A-lister shed light on it all during her interview with the Times of India. There she was quoted saying, “I'm very lucky to have a grandmother like her because she is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she's also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother."

In her grandmother’s footsteps, Sara found a great mentor. “If I watch ‘Aradhana’, and ‘Mere Sapno ki Rani’, I’m like, Oh my God, that's my dadi! Like, are you serious? Because she's just superb, you know, she's a star.”

“I think she's the first star in my opinion. So sometimes it's almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it's weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she's amazing. And I'm very lucky to have her in my life.”

