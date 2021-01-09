Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Fans gush over Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as she posts their unseen photo

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Indian diva Deepika Padukone posted an unseen photo with hubby Ranveer Singh and left her fans and friends gushed over it.

The Padmaavat actress took an Instagram challenge ‘Post a Picture’ and sent her fans into frenzy as she answered some interesting questions about herself.

When a fan asked Deepika to share an unseen picture of her with Ranveer, Deepika posted a loved-up photo from her birthday bash and wrote, “@ranveersingh finishing all my birthday cake!!!”.

During the challenge, the Piku star also revealed that her hubby Ranveer and sister Anisha are her ‘closet people’.

She also took the trip down memory lane with her childhood photo when a fan asked her to share first picture from her camera role. The sweet snap has grabbed a lot of attention.

Deepika recently deleted all of her posts on Instagram and Twitter and now seems to be making her way back to social media.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday.

