Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu sheds light on the reality behind her ‘picky’personality

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Taapsee Pannu sheds light on the reality behind her ‘picky’personality

Taapsee Pannu recently shed light on the methodical approach she follows when attempting to pick out her next project.

The actor shed light on her picky work personality during an interview with Elle India.

There she spoke at length about the secret to her vitality and energy levels and was quoted saying, “Every film I do validates me. I get bored easily, but acting energises me, with its multitude of characters…I also want to do a Judwaa 2 subsequently, to prove my versatility, to establish that I can carry off potboilers with equal elan.”

“I believe in making a mark. For instance, I am not a gym person and have always been more into sports. At my rigorous training for Rashmi Rocket, I have given it my all and undergone a complete transformation.”

She concluded by saying, “There is no benchmark for this role, the film’s budget can’t facilitate VFX. As the lead, I have to carry the film on my robust shoulders.”


More From Bollywood:

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about ‘returning to the grind’ in 2021

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about ‘returning to the grind’ in 2021
Taapsee Pannu opens up about overcoming ‘limited prime run time’ in films

Taapsee Pannu opens up about overcoming ‘limited prime run time’ in films
Katrina Kaif wishes Farhan Akhtar on his birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Farhan Akhtar on his birthday

Fans gush over Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as she posts unseen photo

Fans gush over Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as she posts unseen photo
Sara Ali Khan gushes over ‘beloved’ grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan gushes over ‘beloved’ grandmother Sharmila Tagore
Saif Ali Khan to join shoot of ‘Adipurush’ in March post birth of his second child with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan to join shoot of ‘Adipurush’ in March post birth of his second child with Kareena Kapoor
Farah Khan once asked Karan Johar to marry her but was instantly rejected

Farah Khan once asked Karan Johar to marry her but was instantly rejected
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor over the moon after reuniting with besties

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor over the moon after reuniting with besties
Deepika Padukone shares her favourite moment from 'Piku'

Deepika Padukone shares her favourite moment from 'Piku'

Take a look at a younger version of Jacqueline Fernandez

Take a look at a younger version of Jacqueline Fernandez
Remo D’Souza finally hits the gym after sudden health scare

Remo D’Souza finally hits the gym after sudden health scare
Goodbye my angel: Aliya Bhatt mourns loss of pet cat

Goodbye my angel: Aliya Bhatt mourns loss of pet cat

Latest

view all