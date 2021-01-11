Pakistan women’s cricket squad clears COVID-19 tests before leaving for South Africa

Pakistan Women's Cricket Squad. Photo: File/Geo.tv

All the 24 members of the Pakistan women's cricket squad have tested negative for coronavirus

The team will depart for their South Africa tour today, January 11

The team is set to play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals during the tour

KARACHI: All the 24 members of the Pakistan women's cricket squad, comprised of 17 players and seven officials, have cleared the pre-departure COVID-19 testing before leaving for South Africa.

The women’s team will depart for Durban, South Africa today, January 11.

The team will play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals during the tour.

Read more: Bismah Maroof will be missed in South Africa, says fellow cricketer Aliya Riaz

In a virtual press conference before the tour, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said that she is very happy about the revival of women's international cricket, adding that the team is excited about going to South Africa.

She said: "the series against South Africa is very important for us as it will be helpful in the World Cup Qualifying Round".

Javeria added that the team is prepared well under the supervision of a foreign coach.

Replying to a question, the skipper said that the 17-member squad is enough for the series of three ODI and three T20Is. "There is no need of a big squad for the short tour", she said.

Javeria said that there is no additional pressure of captaincy on her, adding that it is a mere responsibility.

Read more: Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

She said that Bismah Maroof will be missed as there is no substitute for a senior.

"There must be a women's cricket league and I'm sure the PCB is working on that," she said.