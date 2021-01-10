Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 10 2021
'Most parts of Karachi energised,' says KE spokesperson on electricity blackout

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

In this 2014 file photo, a food outlet's employee is seen working under a gas lamp after the city was hit by a major power breakdown. — AFP

After a massive power outage that hit the country late Saturday night, K-Electric on Sunday evening reported that "most parts of Karachi have been energised".

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the power utility, the breakdown "cascaded onto the K-Electric network and affected Karachi’s power supply as well".

'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

"Since 12am last night, KE teams have been working to restore power rapidly to affected parts," the spokesperson said.

The statement said that KE’s transmission and distribution networks were "swiftly restored" along with generation from K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant and IPPs.

"By late evening, supplies from the National Grid were also resumed through existing interconnection points with K-Electric," it added.

KE has encouraged customers to report any individual complaints at its 118 call centre "so that KE achieves its vision of bringing Karachi to a power surplus situation by the year 2022".

Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan

'Few residential areas remain'

In a statement on Twitter, KE said that only a "few residential areas" remain where power restoration efforts are underway.

"The KW grids and distribution system are fully operational to provide  power," it added.


