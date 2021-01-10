Can't connect right now! retry
Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan

  • Power to be restored in next few hours
  • Reason behind technical fault unknown

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday that power will be restored across the country within the next few hours.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, the energy minister said a technical fault was reported at the Guddu power plant at 11:41pm last night when the frequency fell from 50 to zero in seconds. 

Read more: Blackout: After major breakdown, power being restored in cities across Pakistan

“We energised Tarbela power plant twice, which initiated the restoration process," he said, adding that electricity has been restored in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Jhang and Multan, while K-Electric has been provided 400MVA.

Omar Ayub said teams are facing difficulties due to heavy fog and the exact reason behind the technical fault will be identified once the fog lifts. 

"The reason for the breakdown has not been ascertained yet. The technical fault occurred in a particular area," he said.

The federal ministers criticised past governments for focusing solely on power generation and neglecting the transmission system. "Under the government of PML-N, the country saw eight major power breakdowns," said the energy minister. 

 "When the incumbent government assumed office, no work had been done to upgrade the transmission system. We are now investing in the transmission and distribution system. A $6 billion transmission line has been laid in Matiari."

