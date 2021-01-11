Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor flaunts her 8 months pregnancy glow in latest photo

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her eight months pregnancy glow in the latest photo she shared on Instagram on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress posted a monochrome photo enjoying a comfortable Monday lazing at her place while donning striped pyjamas.

The mom-to-be actress wrote, “Pjs on a Monday what a life” followed by heart emoticons.

In the picture, Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful with her radiating smile.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kareena is expected to welcome her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan in March.

