Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for two-day visit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Turkish foreign minister to meet PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi
  • Mevlut Cavusoglu to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit
  • This is Mevlut Cavusoglu's third visit in 2.5 years

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be arriving in Pakistan on a two-day official visit tomorrow [January 12], a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during the visit, it stated.

The two officials will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

This is the Turkish foreign minister's third visit in the last two and a half year and it is part of "regular high-level exchanges between the two countries". 

Read more: Consider Pakistan my second home, says Turkish President Erdogan

"The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect," said the foreign office.

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalised under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership, read the statement

Read more: Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

The Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), signed at the sixth HLSCC session, has 71 action points for deeper cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC, and ECO.

"Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people," it said.

Read more: What will Pakistan and Turkey's joint TV series revolve around?

The visit of the Turkish foreign minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the statement added.

More From Pakistan:

HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints

HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints
Hussain Nawaz says Broadsheet case in UK court 'a conspiracy that failed'

Hussain Nawaz says Broadsheet case in UK court 'a conspiracy that failed'

PDM in Malakand: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says PM Imran Khan's team is 'incompetent' and 'corrupt'

PDM in Malakand: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says PM Imran Khan's team is 'incompetent' and 'corrupt'
Sialkot couple involved in alleged abuse of a minor housemaid sent to jail

Sialkot couple involved in alleged abuse of a minor housemaid sent to jail
Security agencies have failed to protect citizens: IHC Justice Kayani

Security agencies have failed to protect citizens: IHC Justice Kayani
SC allows Sindh a week to respond in Senate polls reference

SC allows Sindh a week to respond in Senate polls reference
'Army doesn't need to get involved in politics, nor should it be dragged into it'

'Army doesn't need to get involved in politics, nor should it be dragged into it'
Digital Pakistan to help us move away from cash economy: PM Imran Khan

Digital Pakistan to help us move away from cash economy: PM Imran Khan
We will stay our course: DG ISPR presents 10-year review of security ops

We will stay our course: DG ISPR presents 10-year review of security ops

Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity

Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity
Know their names: The 10 coal miners killed in Balochistan

Know their names: The 10 coal miners killed in Balochistan
Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry during next 24 hours

Latest

view all