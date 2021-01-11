Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for two-day visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. — Reuters/File

Turkish foreign minister to meet PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi

Mevlut Cavusoglu to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit



This is Mevlut Cavusoglu's third visit in 2.5 years

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be arriving in Pakistan on a two-day official visit tomorrow [January 12], a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.



The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during the visit, it stated.

The two officials will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

This is the Turkish foreign minister's third visit in the last two and a half year and it is part of "regular high-level exchanges between the two countries".

"The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect," said the foreign office.

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalised under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership, read the statement

The Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), signed at the sixth HLSCC session, has 71 action points for deeper cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC, and ECO.

"Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people," it said.

The visit of the Turkish foreign minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the statement added.