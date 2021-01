Representational image. — Twitter/NationalITBoard

National Information Technology Board has warned WhatsApp users of a new hack doing arounds on the messaging app.

"A malicious video named Argentina is circulating on WhatsApp that shows COVID-19 curve is flattening in Argentina," the board warned in a tweet. "Do not open the link as it hacks your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in anyway."

