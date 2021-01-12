Can't connect right now! retry
‘WhatsApp Headquarters’: Messaging app trolled on Twitter

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

The combo shows different reactions of staffers at WhatsApp Headquarters after observing communication between its users, according to Twitter.
  • WhatsApp, in a shocking announcement earlier this month, said it will share user date with Facebook.
  • Signal and Telegram apps have recorded a surge in demand since then.
  • WhatsApp is being trolled on social media daily.

WhatsApp has been under fire since it announced to update its privacy policy under which the messaging app will share data with its parent company Facebook.

The change in policy has sent shockwaves among the users who have questioned the logic behind data sharing and are encouraging others to install Signal and Telegram apps which have seen a sudden increase in demand.

WhatsApp, which uses Signal's encryption technology, laid out fresh terms earlier this month, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook Inc and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location.

The internet users are having a field day on social media in Pakistan and Twitter is flooded with ‘WhatsApp Headquarter’ memes slamming the messaging app.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter:


