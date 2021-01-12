Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra's adorable throwback photo leaves fans in split

Priyanka Chopra delighted fans as she shared an adorable throwback photo from her early days before she found fame winning the title of Miss World in 2000.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old posted her teenage image, looking almost unrecognizable in the decades-old photo.

The actress, who is all set to appear on the big screen in 'The Matrix 4', captioned the photo: 'Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished.'

Priyanka Chopra delighted her Instagram followers as she shared a throwback image from when she was a 17-year-old with big dreams in her eyes for international stardom.

The Nick Jonas' sweetheart was a fresh-faced teenager when she left India to take on the world.

