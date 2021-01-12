Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab HED to hire 300 interns to meet teachers’ shortage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

The image shows logo of Punjab Higher Education Department (HED). 
  • There is no age limit to apply while those hired would be offered a monthly stipend of Rs45,000.
  • MA/MSc (2nd Division) is the minimum qualification required to apply for these temporary teaching positions.
  • The colleges would display tentative merit lists on 17 January while final merit list would be placed on 20 January.

LAHORE: The Punjab education department has decided to fill the gap of teachers by appointing 300 interns across the province, according to a The News report.

The report stated that the Higher Education Department (HED) will hire around 300 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) to meet the shortage of teaching staff at the public sector colleges.

During the ongoing fiscal year, the CTIs would be hired for a period of four months. There is no age limit to apply while those hired would be offered a monthly stipend of Rs45,000.

The list of vacant positions in college (male and female) would be placed at the notice board of the respective colleges tomorrow (Wednesday) while interested candidates could submit applications from 14 to 15 January.

The colleges would display tentative merit lists on 17 January while final merit list would be placed on 20 January.

The interviews would be held from 21 to 23 January while the list of successful candidates would be placed by colleges on 25 January.

Finally, grievance redress mechanism would be completed from 28 to 29 January while final merit lists would be placed by the colleges on 01 February. MA/MSc (2nd Division) is the minimum qualification required to apply for these temporary teaching positions.

More From Pakistan:

Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year

Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year
Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16

Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16
Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan for two-day visit today

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan for two-day visit today
Senate polls reference: NA speaker, Senate chairman decide to be on the same page in court

Senate polls reference: NA speaker, Senate chairman decide to be on the same page in court
Machh massacre: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen Bajwa agree to bring culprits to justice

Machh massacre: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen Bajwa agree to bring culprits to justice
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted, strangulated in Sindh

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted, strangulated in Sindh
NA panel seeks MDCAT 2020 retest

NA panel seeks MDCAT 2020 retest
Jawad Ahmad's ode to protesting farmers in India garners praises beyond borders

Jawad Ahmad's ode to protesting farmers in India garners praises beyond borders
HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints

HEC demands govt increase its budget, cites financial constraints
Hussain Nawaz says Broadsheet case in UK court 'a conspiracy that failed'

Hussain Nawaz says Broadsheet case in UK court 'a conspiracy that failed'

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for two-day visit

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for two-day visit
PDM in Malakand: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says PM Imran Khan's team is 'incompetent' and 'corrupt'

PDM in Malakand: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says PM Imran Khan's team is 'incompetent' and 'corrupt'

Latest

view all