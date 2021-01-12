Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Mercury dropped to  6°C on early Monday morning in Karachi. Photo: File
  • Sindh chief meteorological officer said that the night time temperature is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C.
  • The Met Office has predicted cold nights in Karachi this week with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C.
  • The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the cold wave will continue till January 16 in the port city, The News report on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of cold northern winds, the mercury dropped to 6°C on early Monday morning and this weather pattern is likely to continue till January 16," said Sardar Sarfraz, the Sindh chief meteorological officer.

He said that the night time temperature is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C.

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

The Met Office has predicted cold nights in Karachi this week with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C. 

The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance.

“We are expecting another westerly wave by the end of this month, which would bring rain and snowfall in the Northern and upper parts of the country in the third week of the month," the Met official said.

This wave will be followed by extremely cold weather in the country and under its influence, the weather will turn cold again at the end of this month and start of the next month,” he added.

