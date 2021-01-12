Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16

Mercury dropped to 6°C on early Monday morning in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the cold wave will continue till January 16 in the port city, The News report on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of cold northern winds, the mercury dropped to 6°C on early Monday morning and this weather pattern is likely to continue till January 16," said Sardar Sarfraz, the Sindh chief meteorological officer.

He said that the night time temperature is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C.

“We are expecting another westerly wave by the end of this month, which would bring rain and snowfall in the Northern and upper parts of the country in the third week of the month," the Met official said.

This wave will be followed by extremely cold weather in the country and under its influence, the weather will turn cold again at the end of this month and start of the next month,” he added.