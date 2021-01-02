Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

Karachi recorded its last lowest temperature before this at 5.5°C in 2008.

Dry and cold weather expected to prevail in the city during the next 24 hours.

PMD predicts cold wave for the next eight to 10 days in port city

KARACHI: The cold wave in Karachi is expected to last for another eight to 10 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Saturday, a day after the port city froze in the coldest night it has experienced in 12 years.

The new year dawned with the coldest night in the last 12 years when mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the night between Thursday and Friday.

"Last time, mercury had dropped below 6°C in 2008 when 5.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the month of January," Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz was quoted as saying by The News.

The weather department said dry and cold weather is expected to prevail in the next 24 hours.

Winds from the north are blowing at a speed of 9km per hour.

The coldest night of Karachi in 10 years

On Friday, the residents of Karachi struggled to keep themselves warm as the temperature dropped to 5.6°C, breaking the 10-year record for the lowest temperature in the metropolis.



According to details from the PMD, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded in the year 2014 when the temperature fell to 6.5°C.

A day earlier, the Met Office said the cold wave in Karachi might last till Sunday, which was earlier expected to end on Thursday.



According to the Met department spokesperson, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.