PCB debunks reports of Misbah's removal ahead of South African series

Pakistan Cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addressed a press conference. Photo: Reuters/File

Misbah would appear before the PCB's cricket committee today.



The Pakistan cricket team and its management have come under fire over poor performance in New Zealand.



It was the third consecutive loss that the green shirts faced during the past 14 months.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected all reports suggesting that national cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will be sacked before the South Africa Series, The News reported on Tuesday.

Misbah would appear before the cricket committee today after which the committee would give its recommendations to the board, the PCB spokesperson said while reacting to the circulating reports.

The development comes after reports had emerged that Misbah's future as the national team’s head coach looks uncertain as the PCB's think-tank has started looking for options to fix the team's shortcomings.



The Pakistan cricket team and its management have come under fire after the poor performance of the squad against New Zealand.



It was the third consecutive loss that the green shirts faced during the past 14 months.

Read more: PCB giving serious thought to replacing Misbah as head coach: report

According to a news report published in the same publication previously, the PCB has decided to give Misbah’s future association with the national side a serious thought by convening the Cricket Committee’s meeting within the next 10 days to consider all options.

The South Africa series at home begins on January 26. According to sources, batting coach Younis Khan is the top candidate to replace Misbah as the interim head coach for the upcoming series and the Board will post advertisements for a foreign head coach after the series against South Africa.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis will also appear before the cricket committee.

He has also faced a lot of criticism because of Pakistani pacers’ failure to take wickets on tracks on which the New Zealand bowlers were successful.