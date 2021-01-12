Can't connect right now! retry
NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan

In 2019, Saad Munawar became the only mountaineer to traverse the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot. Photo: Facebook/ Saad Munawar - The Mountain Writer
  • NUST mountaineer sets record by climbing Yazghil Sar Peak in winter
  • Yazghil Sar boasts a height of 7,324 meters (24,028 ft). It is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan.
  • Munawar is a student of MS Information Systems at the National University of Sciences and Technology

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani student set a world record after conquering the Yazghil Sar peak in the Karakoram mountain range in winter.

Saad Munawar climbed the peak Hispar Muztagh (a sub-range) on January 10. Munawar is a student of MS Information Systems at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

He studies in Military College of Signals, a co-educational military college which is a constituent of NUST.

He led a team of five climbers during the four-day expedition, all of whom managed to reach the summit, The News reported. The achievement is unprecedented since no other mountaineer prior to Munawar and his teammates has ever performed this feat in winters.

Yazghil Sar boasts a height of 7,324 meters (24,028 ft). It is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan.

In 2019, Munawar became the only mountaineer to traverse the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot, covering 665 kilometres in a span of 23 days.

