Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

KHAIRPUR: Five suspects have been arrested in the rape and murder case of seven-year-old girl from Khairpur, the police said Tuesday.

A case has been registered against three unidentified persons on the complaint of the child's father, the police said.

The seven-year-old was abducted two days ago. On Monday, her body was found from a banana orchard in Hadal Shah village.



The local police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the girl was strangled after being raped, the police said.

The incident created panic and fear among the locals, who protested the latest gruesome incident of child abuse and demanded that the rapist be arrested.