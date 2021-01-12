Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan moving into new home soon, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are expected to move into their new home soon, diva’s father Randhir Kapoor has confirmed.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the Bollywood celebrity couple is moving into their new house, however he did not confirm the date.

Talking to Indian media, Randhir said, “Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet.”

Meanwhile, Bebo celebrated yet another girl’s night with her gang including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Malika Bhat on Sunday.

They all shared the same dazzling snap with a cryptic caption.

“It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind.”

Fans have started speculating that Kareena’s gal pals bid farewell to the house and the Good Newwz actress is finally moving to her new home with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan before the arrival of their second baby in March.