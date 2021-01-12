Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Severe winter spell in Austria with -25℃ forecast

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

People queue before a mass testing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2020. — Reuters/File

VIENNA: Severe winter weather is set to hit Austria this week, with larger than average snowfalls, and temperatures as low as -25℃ forecast for some parts of the country.

According to media reports, Austria’s Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has predicted serious cold snaps across the country, which will likely send the mercury plunging in the mountains and the cities.

The Austrian Severe Weather Centre said that large parts of the country are set for severe winter weather this week and into the weekend.

The maximum temperature during day time in Austria is -10℃ to -5℃, whereas during the nights, in snowy areas, it comes down to -25℃.

Today, the sun was not seen in many parts of the country due to misty weather.


