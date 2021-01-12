Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Carrie Underwood sheds light on the creation of 'My Savior' album

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Carrie Underwood sheds light on the creation of 'My Savior' album

American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood opens up about the creation of her upcoming Gospel album titled My Savior during a candid discussion.

The singer shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine and even admitted that the album includes songs she “grew up singing.”

She added, "Both of those projects were bucket list projects for me. With everything I do, I just want to be positive. And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart."

"Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy. That goes back with everything that I do ... I just want to do positive things."

