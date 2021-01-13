Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
Disha Patani’s workout video from gym goes viral

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Bollywood starlet Disha Patani delighted her fans with a motivational workout video from the gym and the video clip has taken the internet on fire.

Disha, who is known to set fitness goals with her workout videos, shared the clip wherein she is seen doing pulldowns.

The Malang actress flaunted her muscled back while working out and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Disha dons a white gunji and shorts in the workout video.

The video also caught the attention of Kiara Advani, who dropped some fire emoticons in the comment section.

