Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi reveals she learnt dancing skills by practicing on her own

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Indian dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi recently got candid about her dancing skills and revealed that she learnt by practicing on her own.

In an interview with Indian media, Nora Fatehi who had been burning the dance floors with her sizzling song numbers, also disclosed that she is not a trained dancer.

Nora said she did a lot of research and never really focused on one genre of dance or one style of music or language or culture.

The Dilbar girl further said “I always wanted to have variety and diversity in learning.”

Giving details about her practice, Nora said she would lock herself in a room and dance in front of the mirror and see certain moves they would do and would try and repeat it over and over again until she got it right.

The actress-dancer further said she took inspiration from Shakira, Madhuri Dixit, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez as well as Turkish belly dancer Didem.

