Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Khaqan returns to Pakistan with message from Nawaz Sharif for Shehbaz, Maryam: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi returns to Pakistan
  • The PML-N leader was in the US to visit sister and brother-in-law, both of whom were hospitalised
  • He also stopped in London for five days on his way back to Pakistan and met former PM Nawaz Sharif 

Former prime minister and PML-N M leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has returned to Pakistan from London.

According to sources, Abbasi reached the Islamabad airport from London via Dubai on an international flight.

On his return from the United States, Abbasi stayed in London for five days and met former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for US to visit ailing sister

Abbasi reportedly has an "important" message from Nawaz for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

In December, Abbasi had left for the US to visit his sister and brother-in-law, both of whom had tested positive for coronavirus and  were hospitalised.

Read PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement about Pakistan's courts and justice system

A summary had been approved by the Federal Ministry of Interior under which the government removed Abbasi’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to go abroad.

The PML-N senior vice president's name was included in the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau.

More From Pakistan:

President Arif Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM

President Arif Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM
Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone

Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone
Weather update: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi

Weather update: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi
Petition filed in SHC claiming teachers in Karachi University’s law dept don’t have PhD

Petition filed in SHC claiming teachers in Karachi University’s law dept don’t have PhD
Broadsheet again exposed Pakistan ruling elite's corruption: PM Imran Khan

Broadsheet again exposed Pakistan ruling elite's corruption: PM Imran Khan
Killers of cop martyred in attack on polio team in Karak arrested: KP police chief

Killers of cop martyred in attack on polio team in Karak arrested: KP police chief
Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today

Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today
PM Imran Khan refuses resignation of SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar

PM Imran Khan refuses resignation of SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar
Punjab University issues online admission schedule for annual exam 2021

Punjab University issues online admission schedule for annual exam 2021
Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report

Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report
Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early February: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early February: Dr Faisal Sultan
Sindh's gas reserves to only last 12 years: energy minister

Sindh's gas reserves to only last 12 years: energy minister

Latest

view all