Shahid Khaqan returns to Pakistan with message from Nawaz Sharif for Shehbaz, Maryam: sources

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi returns to Pakistan

The PML-N leader was in the US to visit sister and brother-in-law, both of whom were hospitalised

He also stopped in London for five days on his way back to Pakistan and met former PM Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister and PML-N M leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has returned to Pakistan from London.

According to sources, Abbasi reached the Islamabad airport from London via Dubai on an international flight.

On his return from the United States, Abbasi stayed in London for five days and met former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Abbasi reportedly has an "important" message from Nawaz for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

In December, Abbasi had left for the US to visit his sister and brother-in-law, both of whom had tested positive for coronavirus and were hospitalised.

A summary had been approved by the Federal Ministry of Interior under which the government removed Abbasi’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to go abroad.



The PML-N senior vice president's name was included in the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau.

