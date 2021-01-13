Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar (right) and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. — Twitter/PCB/File

Andy Flower to replace Misbah after PSL ends, says Akhtar

Says the "decision to sack Misbah is already taken; PCB not giving him any chance"

Akhtar criticises PCB for appointing Misbah in the first place, calling them both "mediocre"

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered the coaching job to former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower to replace head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed on Wednesday.



According to Geo Super, Akhtar, making the claim on his famous YouTube channel, said that Flower will take over after season six of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is over.

“PCB has already offered Andy Flower the head coach job. He is not accepting it due to his coaching commitment with Multan Sultans. But once PSL is over, he’ll take over,” Akhtar said. “The decision to sack Misbah is already taken. They are not giving him any chance. “

Earlier on Tuesday, Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis appeared before PCB Cricket Committee to explain the recent series losses against New Zealand. The coaching duo was given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by the pandemic.

The board has scheduled another Cricket Committee meeting following South Africa series, giving the coaching staff a lifeline.

“It’s all lies! The whole performance review thing after South Africa series is not true. They have already signed contract with Flower,” Akhtar said.

The fast bowler criticised the board for appointing Misbah in the first place, calling them both "mediocre".

“PCB knowingly appoints average people so it could remove them in six months to avoid criticism. It’s a mediocre organisation appointing mediocre players,” he said.

Akhtar also mocked bowling coach Waqar Younis's willingness to work under Misbah. “The greatest fast bowler in the history of cricket is working under Misbah. Fear God, Vicky bhai!” he said.

“You [Waqar] complain that Misbah doesn’t listen to you. Why would he when he is the head coach? How could you work under him?” Akhtar asked.

The pacer added that it is an alarming situation for Pakistan cricket and he is afraid of the team getting humiliated by South Africa at home.

Pakistan will play South Africa for two Tests and three T20Is from January 26 to February 14.