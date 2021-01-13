Katy Perry's adorable birthday wish to beau Orlando Bloom will melt your heart

Vocal powerhouse Katy Perry shared the sweetest birthday wish for her fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram.

The couple started dating early in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August of 2020.



Taking to the social media site, the Firework singer shared some silly and adorable photos of her beau along with a touching message.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see. Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out. So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe," she wrote.

During a 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel, she said that their romance sparked over their shared love for In-N-Out burgers.

"Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life," Katy told her host.

"We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table.

"I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Wait, who - oh, you're so hot! Fine, take it.' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'"

