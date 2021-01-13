Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have beefed up safety measures, all to maintain the safety and security of the newest addition to the household.

A report regarding the new security installations was brought forward by the Times of India.

Per their findings, the Mumbai hospital where their daughter has been born has reportedly denied visitations for any and all purposes.

Even the visitors in the rooms next door are not allowed to sneak a peek of the new born.

The only news regarding the birth and subsequent health were revealed by Virat himself. He took to Instagram recently and added, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon.”

His post further read, “We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”



