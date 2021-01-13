Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have beefed up safety measures, all to maintain the safety and security of the newest addition to the household.

A report regarding the new security installations was brought forward by the Times of India.

Per their findings, the Mumbai hospital where their daughter has been born has reportedly denied visitations for any and all purposes.

Even the visitors in the rooms next door are not allowed to sneak a peek of the new born.

The only news regarding the birth and subsequent health were revealed by Virat himself. He took to Instagram recently and added, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon.”

His post further read, “We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”


More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'
Varun Dhawan is reportedly marrying longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month

Varun Dhawan is reportedly marrying longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month
Disha Patani’s workout video from gym goes viral

Disha Patani’s workout video from gym goes viral
Nargis Fakhri enjoys quad biking in Dubai

Nargis Fakhri enjoys quad biking in Dubai
What is Deepika Padukone's comfort food?

What is Deepika Padukone's comfort food?
Hina Khan ‘overwhelmed’ by love from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’ fans

Hina Khan ‘overwhelmed’ by love from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’ fans
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘angel’ is melting hearts with her first photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘angel’ is melting hearts with her first photo
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan moving into new home soon, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan moving into new home soon, confirms Randhir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra's adorable throwback photo leaves fans in split

Priyanka Chopra's adorable throwback photo leaves fans in split
Hrithik Roshan shares 'glimpse' of film starring Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan shares 'glimpse' of film starring Deepika Padukone
Kangana Ranaut calls out Taapsee Pannu for impersonating her

Kangana Ranaut calls out Taapsee Pannu for impersonating her

Latest

view all