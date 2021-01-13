Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan expresses desire to strengthen economic, commercial relations with Bangladesh

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (centre right) speaks during a meeting with the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Rizwan Rahman (centre left).
  • Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh meets the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday
  • Pakistan wants to strengthen economic and commercial relations with Bangladesh, says Pakistan's envoy
  •  Envoy highlights need to resume direct flights between Dhaka, Karachi to promote trade, commerce

DHAKA: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s desire to strengthen economic and commercial relations with Bangladesh during his meeting with the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Rizwan Rahman.

The Pakistani envoy hoped that the forum of Joint Economic Commission between the two countries would be activated soon. He also highlighted the need to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi in order to promote trade and commerce, in addition to starting direct shipment facility from Karachi to Chattogram port. 

During the meeting, the envoy highlighted that Pakistan’s fashion industry could also enter into a useful partnership with Bangladesh’s textile sector. The High Commissioner reiterated the Pakistani Mission's strong commitment to promoting all aspects of bilateral relations between the two states.

Read more: Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

While agreeing with the High Commissioner, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the participation of Pakistani entrepreneurs in the recently-held 1st DCCI Business Conclave-2021 was encouraging. He laid stress on boosting regional trade from the platform of SAARC too.

DCCI senior vice-president N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA and vice-president Monowar Hossain also attended the meeting.

Related: Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

