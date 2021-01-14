Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Minal Khan shares touching post to remember late father

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to mourn the loss of her father.

Her most recent Instagram story gave a glimpse as to what the star was feeling and it was understandable that she was missing her dear father.

"You never think the last time is going to be the last time," the post read, most likely referring to her final visit to her father when he was alive.

News of her and Aiman Khan's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve. 

Since then both sisters have been sharing touching posts dedicated to their late father.

Take a look:


