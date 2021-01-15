Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet

Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif thrilled fans with her killer dance moves and the video has taken the internet by storm.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from her dance rehearsals.

The video clip was from her dance rehearsal for film Phone Bhoot.

Katrina, who has been shooting for Phone Bhoot, can be seen dancing her heart out in the video.

The actress shared the video with caption, “And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.