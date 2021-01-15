Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Bushra Bibi is 'more than a mother' to Noor Bukhari

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

  • Former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari tells Instagram followers about how close she is to Bushra Bibi
  • Bukhari left showbiz industry in 2017
  • She later launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation

Former Pakistani actor and television host Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is more than a mother to her.

Bukhari was speaking about her relationship with Bushra Bibi in a Q&A session on Instagram with her followers.

“She’s more than a mother to me,” Bukhari responded to a question on her relationship with "pinky mam", referring to the premier's wife.

The former actress made headlines in 2017 after she announced that she was leaving the entertainment industry. She later launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation.

In June 2018, Bukhari had shared a picture of herself and Bushra Bibi in Saudi Arabia, where the two had gone to perform pilgrimage. 

The former TV host surprised many with her fifth marriage last year as she tied the knot with her once former husband Awn, who is also the father of her only daughter.

