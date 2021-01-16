Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday, receives love from fans and friends

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday and received love and sweet wishes from her millions of fans and friends.

The Mehar Posh actress celebrated her birthday with family.

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram stories and shared lovely messages she received from fans and fellow celebrities.

Sami Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to Ayeza, saying “Happy [email protected]Khush raho, abaad raho. Keep shining brighter every year.”

Ayeza shared the message in her Insta story with several heart emoticons.

Kinza Hashmi wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous and my favourite @ayezakhan.ak. May Allah protect you from evil eyes.”

Momal Sheikh wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @ayezakhan.ak. lots of love and duas. Miss you” followed by heart emoticons.

Imran Abbas says, “Happy birthday @ayezakhan.ak.”

Ayeza Khan thanked all the fans and friends for their birthday greetings.

