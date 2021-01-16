Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Niha Dagia

Pakistan's drug authority approves emergency use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

By
Niha Dagia

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

A coronavirus vaccine is pictured against the backdrop of AstraZeneca. — Reuters/File

Pakistan has granted approval for emergency use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, it emerged on Saturday.

Talking to Geo.tv, Special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Healh Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed that the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised emergency use of the vaccine across the country.

Two days ago, sources had informed Geo News that the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company has sought permission from Pakistani authorities to get its COVID-19 vaccine registered in the country.

A local pharmaceutical company has submitted AstraZeneca's vaccine data to DRAP, they said.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which was granted its first approval by Britain late December, is cheaper and easier to use than some rival shots, thus providing major advantages in tackling a pandemic that has claimed more than two million lives worldwide.

Read more: India approves AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

However, there has been some uncertainty about its most effective dosage ever since data published in November showed a half-dose followed by a full dose had a 90% success rate while two full shots were 62% effective.

"The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70%," a statement by AstraZeneca read.


