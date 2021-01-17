Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar? Javed Akhtar clarifies

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar? Javed Akhtar sets the record straight

After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's marriage buzz, reports have been making rounds about another couple in B-Town.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been going strong for quite strong and much like every high-profile couple in Bollywood, they too have had to deal with rumours regarding their marriage.

The Rock On actor’s father and famed lyricist, Javed Akhtar was recently asked to confirm whether or not there was any truth to the circulating information about his son’s wedding plans.

He said, per Filmi Beat, "If they offer personal information, you should listen but never probe or enquire or question them. It is not a decent thing. If my kids want to share about their personal lives with me, I would be most happy to listen but I never probe or ask personal questions to my kids.”

