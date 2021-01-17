Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, January 17, 2021.

The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey with a heartfelt birthday message.

Akshay wrote, “The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina.”

Twinkle reposted the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me.”

“We don’t need each other to be complete( that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be.”

“Happy Anniversary Mr K,” she concluded.


More From Bollywood:

Amitabh Bachchan berated by netizens after congratulating Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Amitabh Bachchan berated by netizens after congratulating Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar? Javed Akhtar clarifies

Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar? Javed Akhtar clarifies

Sara Ali Khan opens up about filming during a global pandemic

Sara Ali Khan opens up about filming during a global pandemic
Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Hrithik Roshan, reveals Arnab Goswami's leaked chat

Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Hrithik Roshan, reveals Arnab Goswami's leaked chat
Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt
Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral

Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed
Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’

Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’
Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet

Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet
Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Latest

view all