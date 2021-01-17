Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, January 17, 2021.



The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey with a heartfelt birthday message.

Akshay wrote, “The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina.”

Twinkle reposted the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me.”



“We don’t need each other to be complete( that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be.”

“Happy Anniversary Mr K,” she concluded.



