Sunday Jan 17 2021
Taapsee Pannu's enviable figure is because of her love for laddoos

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu undoubtedly has an enviable figure.

It turns out that the secret to that is a good laddoo, a traditional south Asian sweet.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared that she is not fond of having protein bars in her diet and instead opts to include the sweet in her diet which she calls a "healthy indulgence".

"Not a Protein Bar kind of person. What works for me are laddoos approved by my superwoman. Filled up with the goodness of besan, coconut, nuts, gond and ghee. She calls it the 'Protein Energy Balls' and I call it my 'healthy indulgence'," the caption read.

