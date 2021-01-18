Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Sibt-e-Arif

10,000 Pakistani expats in UAE waiting for NICOPs since a month

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Monday Jan 18, 2021

  • 10,000 expats in UAE still without NICOPs
  • Delay is because the contract of the courier company used to deliver the documents from Islamabad to the Pakistani missions in the UAE has not been renewed, says senior diplomat
  • Pakistani expats living in UAE are mostly required to submit a copy of their national identity card for visa renewal in the emirates

DUBAI: Around 10,000 Pakistani expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are waiting to receive their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), a document issued to those living abroad by the state’s National Database and Registration Authority, since a month, The News reported Monday 

The delay is because the contract of the courier company used to deliver the documents from Islamabad to the Pakistani missions in the UAE has not been renewed, a senior diplomat told The News

The Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi issued a public announcement that expats who applied for NICOPs (all categories) on December 22, 2020 and after are requested to postpone their visit to the embassy for collection of their NICOPs till further notice.

Read more: NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

Pakistani expats living in UAE are mostly required to submit a copy of their national identity card for visa renewal in the emirates, but now thousands of expats are not able to extend their visa because of the delay in the delivery of the NICOPs.

It costs between Rs500 and Rs1,500 to get an identity card when in Pakistan, but overseas Pakistanis have to pay 150 Dirhams (Rs6,500) for the renewal of their NICOP. 

How much longer will it take to get the NICOPs?

According to diplomats in Dubai, Pakistan is trying to make a contract with a new courier company on the advise of an influential political personality. 

Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for inbound travel from UK, South Africa

Diplomats in Pakistan’s Consulate in Dubai are hoping that around 20% of the NICOPs will be received from Pakistan in the coming week.

The Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi requested the expats waiting for their identity cards to check the embassy’s website/ social media accounts or call the embassy at 02-4447800 (ext 233) before planning a visit for collection of their NICOP.

More From Pakistan:

Students from grade 9-12 return to school after two months

Students from grade 9-12 return to school after two months
Naqeebullah murder case: Brother says Sindh government paving way for Rao Anwar acquittal

Naqeebullah murder case: Brother says Sindh government paving way for Rao Anwar acquittal
Broadsheet verdict: NAB paid $1.5m to a fake firm

Broadsheet verdict: NAB paid $1.5m to a fake firm
Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad to attend PDM meeting today

Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad to attend PDM meeting today
Faisalabad police on the hunt for 5 suspects after video of tortured ex-employee surfaces

Faisalabad police on the hunt for 5 suspects after video of tortured ex-employee surfaces
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students of 9 to 12, O and A level as they resume school today

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students of 9 to 12, O and A level as they resume school today
Three PIA officers under scrutiny after plane seizure fiasco

Three PIA officers under scrutiny after plane seizure fiasco
HEC advises students to avoid admission in unauthorised 2-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes

HEC advises students to avoid admission in unauthorised 2-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes
Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog

Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog
'Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but one nation,' says PAF chief

'Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but one nation,' says PAF chief

Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms

Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms
PDM all set to stage protest outside ECP on January 19

PDM all set to stage protest outside ECP on January 19

Latest

view all