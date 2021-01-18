Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Jan 18 2021
Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Saif Ali Khan opened up about becoming a father again as well as his likes and dislikes

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to welcome baby number two with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During a recent interview with GQ India, the Tanhaji actor opened up about becoming a father again as well as his likes and dislikes.

“I am not into crowds. I like intimacy, I like small dinners. I love nothing more,” he said.

He also spoke about his family life, and claimed that he loves children and is over the moon about the idea of becoming a father once again.

He went on to say that his relationship with his older children is much different than the one he has with Taimur.

“But I am very happy to welcome another tiny tot home before we get old,” he added.

Regarding his film Tandav getting released on an OTT platform instead of theaters, Khan said: “Just to be able to have a piece of work being released to the public during a crisis, when entertainment has become an important medium to maintaining one’s mental equilibrium and happiness, it feels great to know that we have done something on a platform that is viewable.”

