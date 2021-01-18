Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone left fans floored with a gorgeous snap of herself from a recent photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Paadmavat star stunned in blue as she struck a pose.

In the caption, the star expressed gratitude for being on the cover of Femina magazine and shared how it was part of her childhood.

"As a young girl growing up, @feminaindia is the only magazine I saw my mother read. Timeless & Iconic! Thank You for the feature," the caption read.

It was no surprise that she was showered with praises for her gorgeous looks.

Take a look:







