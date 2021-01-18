Can't connect right now! retry
Sajal Ali expresses gratitude on her birthday

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali all smiles as she wrapped up her birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable photo of herself smiling from ear-to-ear as she blew the candles on her 27th birthday. 

The actress expressed gratitude for having the people that she loves to surround with on her special day.

"Thank you everyone. Knowing that I have family, friends and fans who appreciate and love me, it’s the best feeling. Thank you for sending your warmest and thoughtful greetings on my birthday. You all are amazing and I love you," she captioned the post.

It didn't end there as many celebrities like Mahira Khan and Aashir Wajahat extended birthday wishes to her. 

Take a look:



