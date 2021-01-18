TikTok collaborates with Jack of Digital to host "The Creators Academy" in Karachi

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. — Reuters/File

“The Creators Academy” — a one-day pilot program covered several aspects of social media platforms

Irfan Junejo, MJ Ahsan, Reeja Jeelani and Hamna Ayub Taimoor Salahuddin were among several trainers

"TikTok’s objective behind The Creators Academy is to enhance the skill-sets of content creators"

KARACHI: TikTok collaborated with Jack of Digital to launch "The Creators Academy" in a bid to guide content creators on producing "meaningful and creative" content.

According to a press statement, a one-day programme was held at a hotel in Karachi attended by more than 50 aspiring content creators who were trained by several successful industry experts and trainers "to understand the potential and methods of creating effective social media content".

The workshop consisted of six sessions that had several lessons including, self-discovery, scripting and selection of venue, music, and team, essential features of camera, lighting, and creative shooting-techniques.

The session also covered post-production and editing techniques to create videos and sound-effects, by using filters and animations, coaching into brand-building and commercialization of content, and how to attract followers and engage bigger audiences.

Meanwhile, the trainers included Umar Khan “Ukhano”, Irfan Junejo, MJ Ahsan, Reeja Jeelani and Hamna Ayub Taimoor Salahuddin (Mooroo), and several other prominent figures from the social media industry.

"TikTok’s objective behind The Creators Academy is to enhance the skill-sets of content creators and provide them the tools to produce original content and ideas, with higher quality," the statement said.