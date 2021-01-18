Finance minister tells provincial govts to ensure supply of commodities

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. Photo: File

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says provincial govts must ensure supply of affordable goods for masses

Minister reviews weekly report of price hike across country

Issues directions for closely monitoring sugar stock and prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday said that provincial governments must ensure the supply of affordable goods for the masses.

He was presiding over a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee here in Islamabad. During the session, the minister reviewed the prices of edible goods being sold across the country.

The committee also presented a weekly report of price hikes before the minister. During the meeting, representatives of the ministry of food security also briefed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh about the current wheat stock in the country.

According to sources, MinisterAbdul Hafeez directed the provincial governments to ensure the adequate supply of flour across the country, adding that provinces should adopt a "self-sufficient model of wheat supply" for themselves.

He also asked the provinces to ascertain the supply of wheat on a district level so that the masses do not have to face a shortage.

The minister also said that the prices of sugar, as well as its stock, should be closely monitored across the country.

