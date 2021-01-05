Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021

A Reuters file image of sugar.

Sugar prices have gone up by Rs5 in Karachi within the last two days

In Lahore, sugar is being sold for Rs85-90 per kg

In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices have gone up to Rs95 per kg

The prices of sugar have skyrocketed once again across the country, with the rate of the sweetener rising by Rs5 per kilogramme within two days.



The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his economic team for bringing down the price of sugar to Rs81 per kg a few days ago.

Now, the price of sugar per kg in major cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad, has gone up once again.

Read more: 'Sugar being sold at lower price of Rs81 per kg'

A 100kg sugar sack is being sold for Rs8,300 in Karachi's wholesale market. Thus, it is available at Rs83 per kg. Moreover, in the retail market, sugar is being sold for Rs90 per kg.

According to sources, sugar prices have gone up by Rs11 per kg within a month. In some areas of Karachi, the sweetener is being sold for Rs100 per kg.

In Lahore, sugar is available for Rs85-90 per kg, while in Quetta, citizens are forced to buy sugar for Rs90 per kg. The same sugar was available at Rs80-85 per kg last month.

Read more: Govt slashes ex-mill price of sugar by Rs20/kg

In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices have gone up from Rs90 to Rs95 per kg.

Citizens demanding a reduction in sugar prices say that substandard sugar was being sold at Rs 68per kg at utility stores.