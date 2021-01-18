Can't connect right now! retry
Special children should be educated as per individual needs: Begum Samina Alvi

  • Begum Samina Arif Alvi stresses the need to make special children productive and active citizens of Pakistan
  • Says they should have an educational plan tailored to individual needs
  • Says measures should be taken to make special children self-dependent

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for making special children productive and active citizens of the country, and called for an educational plan which could fulfil their individual requirements.

She said that besides accelerating efforts for the education and training of special children on modern lines, measures should be taken to make them self-dependent so that they can find employment in future.

Begum Alvi expressed these views during her visit to Umeed-e-Noor, a centre for special children.

During the visit, she was briefed about the education and training of special children as well as the measures for their rehabilitation.

