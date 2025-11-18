 
Geo News

Journalist Shahzad Iqbal debunks PTI's Shahbaz Gill's claims

Iqbal advises Gill to reassess his position in light of the facts rather than criticising others

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. — X@ShahzadIqbalGEO/Radio Pakistan
Anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. — X@ShahzadIqbalGEO/Radio Pakistan 

Anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal has strongly dismissed allegations made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who had questioned the intent behind one of the TV host's recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, regarding former first lady Bushra Bibi's iddat case

Responding to the claims, the journalist clarified that his original X post was meant solely to share a video and not to endorse the wording of the accompanying tweet.

More importantly, Iqbal said that both PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Bushra Bibi’s own lawyer in the said case disagreed with Gill’s assertions. 

He noted that Bushra's counsel, who fought the case "courageously" while residing in the country, has also acknowledged that Geo News anchor, Shahzeb Khanzada, consistently raised his voice in the former first lady's support throughout the proceedings.

According to Iqbal, Khanzada's reporting played a role in "exposing Khawar Maneka’s false claims" in the case.

In his rebuttal, Iqbal advised Gill to reassess his position in light of the facts rather than criticising others.

It may be noted that Khanzada was recently subjected to harassment while he was busy shopping with his family abroad.

The social media video of the incident sparked widespread condemnations from journalists, political leaders and people belonging to different walks of life, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

