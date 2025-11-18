Raja Faisal Rathore takes oath as AJK PM after Anwarul Haq ouster

Raja Faisal Rathore taking oath as new AJK PM on November 18, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raja Faisal Rathore was sworn in as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after securing the assembly’s vote to replace the ousted Anwarul Haq.

Rathore was administered the oath by AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Lateef Akbar during a ceremony, which was attended by Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

Moreover, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, senior leader Faryal Talpur and members of high civil-military leadership were also present at the oath-taking ceremony,

After the oath, the newly elected AJK PM thanked the PPP's top leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Talpur, for bestowing upon him the premier responsibility.

"I pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, who are defending us by sacrificing their lives," Rathore said in his speech. He further said that the PPP has taken the responsibility of restoring the relationship with the people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the newly elected AJK-PM and congratulated him on his election victory. During the conversation, PM Shehbaz said that the uplift of the AJK people was among the federal government’s priorities.

“We are determined to work with the AJK government for the welfare, economic development and security of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and assured that his government will extend all-out cooperation in this regard.

The AJK legislative body on Monday voted to remove Haq from the PM's post, as 36 lawmakers, including those from the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supported the no-confidence motion against him.

After the oath, Rathore has become the 16th AJK PM and the fourth of the current assembly. Those who have served in the top post during the current assembly’s tenure, apart from Haq, include Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.