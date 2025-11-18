 
Geo News

Raja Faisal Rathore takes oath as AJK PM after Anwarul Haq ouster

Rathore becomes 16th AJK PM and fourth of current assembly

By
Arif Urfi
|

November 18, 2025

Raja Faisal Rathore taking oath as new AJK PM on November 18, 2025. — Reporter
Raja Faisal Rathore taking oath as new AJK PM on November 18, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raja Faisal Rathore was sworn in as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after securing the assembly’s vote to replace the ousted Anwarul Haq.

Rathore was administered the oath by AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Lateef Akbar during a ceremony, which was attended by Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

Moreover, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, senior leader Faryal Talpur and members of high civil-military leadership were also present at the oath-taking ceremony,

After the oath, the newly elected AJK PM thanked the PPP's top leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Talpur, for bestowing upon him the premier responsibility.

"I pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, who are defending us by sacrificing their lives," Rathore said in his speech. He further said that the PPP has taken the responsibility of restoring the relationship with the people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the newly elected AJK-PM and congratulated him on his election victory. During the conversation, PM Shehbaz said that the uplift of the AJK people was among the federal government’s priorities.

“We are determined to work with the AJK government for the welfare, economic development and security of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and assured that his government will extend all-out cooperation in this regard.

The AJK legislative body on Monday voted to remove Haq from the PM's post, as 36 lawmakers, including those from the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supported the no-confidence motion against him. 

After the oath, Rathore has become the 16th AJK PM and the fourth of the current assembly. Those who have served in the top post during the current assembly’s tenure, apart from Haq, include Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan

ECP decides to hold Islamabad local govt elections
ECP decides to hold Islamabad local govt elections
Rana Sanaullah says 28th Amendment to be tabled soon
Rana Sanaullah says 28th Amendment to be tabled soon
PM Shehbaz vows Centre-provinces cooperation to modernise Pakistan Railways video
PM Shehbaz vows Centre-provinces cooperation to modernise Pakistan Railways
Govt extends deadline for Hajj 2026 dues submission by three days
Govt extends deadline for Hajj 2026 dues submission by three days
Hyderabad firecracker factory blast death toll climbs to 10
Hyderabad firecracker factory blast death toll climbs to 10
PPP's Palwasha Khan calls FIA, NCCIA 'corrupt institutions'
PPP's Palwasha Khan calls FIA, NCCIA 'corrupt institutions'
ECP schedules by-election for Senate seat vacated after Irfan Siddiqui's death
ECP schedules by-election for Senate seat vacated after Irfan Siddiqui's death
Govt refutes Zalmay Khalilzad's claim of Daesh-K's presence in Punjab
Govt refutes Zalmay Khalilzad's claim of Daesh-K's presence in Punjab
Tarar takes notice of fake video targeting journalist Benazir Shah
Tarar takes notice of fake video targeting journalist Benazir Shah