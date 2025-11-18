Security forces kill 15 India-backed terrorists in two KP IBOs

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters

Security forces have killed at least 15 terrorists, including a ringleader affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij, in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military's media wing in a statement said that the operations took place between November 8 and 9 against the India-backed terrorists.

"On reported presence of khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district," the ISPR said and added that during the conduct of the operation, 10 terrorists, including the ringleader, Alam Mehsud, were killed.

It added that five more terrorists were successfully neutralised in another intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," the military's media wing added.

Separately, a suicide bomber was killed after detonating himself near a police station in Bannu, with no additional casualties reported, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Do Ghora Bridge just a few steps from the Basia Khel police station, where a motorcyclist detonated himself, according to the Bannu Police.

A motorcycle and the body of the attacker were found at the scene.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement reached the site immediately and cordoned off the area as an investigation has been launched into the explosion.

The explosion follows a suicide blast at Islamabad's Judicial Complex on November 11 that left 12 people martyred and at least 36 wounded, including lawyers and petitioners.

The federal government had arrested four members of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan/Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP/FAK) cell linked to the suicide attack at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, G-11.