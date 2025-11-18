Newlywed girl found hanging at residence in Karachi's DHA

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Father’s complaint leads to murder case at Darakhshan Station.

Young bride had recently moved from Sialkot to Karachi.

Body recovered from husband’s aunt’s residence.

KARACHI: Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old newly married woman whose body was found hanging on the roof of a residential building in Karachi in the night between November 17 and 18, and have registered a murder case at Darakhshan Police Station on the complaint of her father.

According to police, the woman, identified as Zainab, had moved to Karachi from Sialkot about a month ago after getting married and was residing at her husband’s maternal aunt’s house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V’s Badr Commercial area, where her body was found on the rooftop of the residential building.

Her father, Abdul Jabbar, said that his daughter was temporarily staying at her son-in-law’s relatives’ house and that, according to them, she went to the rooftop last evening and did not return for quite some time.

He said it was later learnt that someone had strangled her and she was found unconscious on the rooftop, and that when she was taken to hospital the doctor confirmed her death. Abdul Jabbar said he believed his daughter was strangled to death for unknown reasons, which is why legal action had been initiated.

During the investigation, police termed the matter suspicious after collecting evidence from the scene. SSP South Mahzor Ali said a murder case of the woman had been registered at Darakhshan Police Station on the basis of the complaint and that the statements of the deceased’s husband’s aunt and cousin had been recorded, with the process of verifying these statements underway.

He said police had detained a suspicious individual who was being questioned and that more suspicious persons were being included in the investigation. He added that if, during the investigation, the suspicious persons were found involved in the woman’s murder, they would be brought to justice. The SSP said the aunt’s son, Abdul Hadi, was in custody.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya said the preliminary post-mortem indicated that the deceased died due to strangulation. She said samples from the body had been obtained for chemical analysis and DNA testing.

Earlier this year, model Humaira Asghar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat in DHA Phase VI’s Ittehad Commercial area, where she had been living alone for seven years.

Her body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to enforce an eviction order over unpaid rent, following a case filed by the flat’s owner.