Four high court judges' request for pension details triggers resignation rumours

This representational image shows a gavel and scales of justice. — Reuters/File

Four HC judges make verbal queries about post-retirement benefits.

Seek details of when pensionary benefits will become due.

Two of four judges to become eligible for pension next month in Dec.

ISLAMABAD: Following the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment, empowering the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to transfer high court judges across provinces without their consent, fresh indications have emerged that as many as four high court judges may be contemplating resignation.

Well-placed sources told The News that these four judges have recently approached their respective high court’s accounts department to seek detailed information regarding their post-retirement entitlements.

Their queries, all made verbally, relate to pensionary benefits, the exact dates on which such benefits become due in two of the cases, the status of their accumulated leave balances, and the depreciated value of the official vehicles currently in their use if they opt to purchase them now.

According to sources, these inquiries have triggered strong speculation within judicial circles that the four judges — already understood to be on the government's list for transfer after the passage of the 27th Amendment — are actively weighing the option of stepping down instead of being reassigned to new provinces or regions.

Two of the four judges will become eligible for pension sometime in next month- December 2025, leading to uncertainty over the timing of any decision. "If they choose to resign, it is still not clear whether the resignations will come immediately or after they qualify for pensionary benefits," a source said, adding, "Even if they do resign, there is no clarity on whether they will proceed collectively or one by one".

The development comes amid reported government plans for judicial reshuffling following the 27th Amendment, which government circles argue is necessary to address the conduct of certain judges who, in their view, have "brought disrepute" to the judiciary.

Others, however, believe that the 27th amendment has badly dented the independence of the judiciary and in such a situation, it is difficult for the "independent minded" judges to continue.

Although the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is constitutionally empowered to appoint and transfer judges, in the present constitution of the JCP government appears to be an advantage.



Originally published in The News